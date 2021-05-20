Everybody's Talking About Jamie Movie to Debut on Amazon Prime Video This Fall

The film adaptation of the hit West End musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie will debut on Prime Video service on September 17, 2021. Originally set to be distributed by 20th Century Studios on October 23, 2020, the rights were acquired by Amazon during the pandemic.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie, the film, is created by the stage team: Jonathan Butterell returns as director, the screenplay and lyrics are by book writer Tom MacRae, and the score is composed by Dan Gillespie Sells and Anne Dudley. Christopher Ross is cinematographer.

Newcomer Max Harword stars as Jamie New, alongside Lauren Patel as Pritti, Richard E. Grant as Hugo/Loco Chanelle, Sarah Lancashire as Margaret, Shobna Gulati as Ray, Sharon Horgan as Miss Hedge, Ralph Ineson as Jamie's dad, Samuel Bottomley as Dean Paxton, Ramzan Miah as Zayn, and the original Jamie from the stage show, John McCrea, as Young Loco Chanelle.

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical is based on the story of Jamie Campbell, as featured in the documentary Drag Queen at Sixteen. The documentary was adapted for the stage back in 2017, and follows a young boy, Jamie New (renamed for the show) who aspires to be a drag queen while tackling a turbulent time growing up in Sheffield. Songs include "And You Don't Even Know It" and "He's My Boy."