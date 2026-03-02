Irish Repertory Theatre Announces Programming for 2026 Spring and Summer Season

The season will include the New York City premiere of The Loved Ones by Erica Murray.

Irish Repertory Theatre, led by artistic director Charlotte Moore and producing artistic director Ciarán O’Reilly, has announced two productions and an Irish-language reading for its 2026 spring-summer season.

The season will include the New York City premiere of The Loved Ones by Erica Murray and directed by Nicola Murphy Dubey. Running June 13-August 2, with an opening night set for June 23, on Irish Rep’s Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage, The Loved Ones is a new Irish play about motherhood, grief, and the families we find when life doesn’t go to plan.

The Loved Ones will feature set design by Tatiana Kahvegian, costume design by Orla Long, lighting design by Kat C. Zhou, sound design by Caroline Eng, and dialect coaching by Barbara Rubin. Casting will be announced at a later date.

The US stage premiere of The Approach by Mark O’Rowe and directed by Conor Bagley will run April 3-May 10, with an opening night set for April 12, in Irish Rep’s W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre. The cast will feature Carmen M. Herlihy as Cora, Kate MacCluggage as Denise, and Danielle Ryan as Anna. The production will feature set design by Daniel Prosky, costume design by Stephanie Bahniuk, lighting design by Emma Deane, and dialect coaching by Karen Killeen.

The season will also include an Irish-language reading of Tagann Godot / Godot Turns Up, a play inspired by Beckett’s Waiting for Godot, on March 26 on Irish Rep’s Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage. Tagann Godot / Godot Turns Up is by Irish novelist and dramatist Alan Titley and directed by Nicola Murphy Dubey and Caoimhe Nic Giollarnáith. The reading is intended for Irish speakers of any level, with a side-by-side translation provided.