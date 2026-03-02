Nick Offerman to Join His Wife, Megan Mullally, in Iceboy!

The new musical starts performances in June at the Goodman.

Emmy Award-winning actor Nick Offerman, known for Parks and Recreation, returns to his hometown this summer to join his wife, Emmy Award winner Megan Mullally, for Iceboy! Or The Completely Untrue Story of How Eugene O’Neill Came to Write The Iceman Cometh. With music by Mark Hollmann, lyrics by Hollmann and Jay Reiss, and a book by Erin Quinn Purcell and Reiss, this new musical is directed by Marc Bruni.

Iceboy! runs June 20–July 26, with an opening night on June 29, in the 856-seat Albert Theatre. The production dates for Iceboy! have shifted from the initial announcement due to scheduling.

In Iceboy!, Broadway’s brightest star of 1938, Vera Vimm (Mullally), is at the top of her game, but when she adopts a 40,000-year-old Neanderthal discovered frozen in the Arctic, he unexpectedly becomes a theatrical sensation, inspiring the “father of the American drama” Eugene O’Neill (Offerman) and challenging his legendary mother for center stage.

The rest of the cast and creative team will be announced soon.