The new Goodman Theatre season also includes a new theater experience by David Byrne.

Artistic director Susan V. Booth and executive director John Collins have announced 11 productions, a yearlong citywide event, and a festival of new plays for Goodman Theatre’s upcoming centennial 2025-26 season.

The world premiere of Ashland Avenue by Lee Kirk, running from September 6-October 5 in the Albert Theatre, will open the centennial season. Directed by Susan V. Booth, the play stars Jenna Fischer (The Office) and Francis Guinan, with Will Allan, Cordelia Dewdney, and Chiké Johnson.

Megan Mullally (Will & Grace) stars in the world premiere musical Iceboy! or, the Completely Untrue Story of How Eugene O’Neill Came to Write The Iceman Cometh featuring music by Mark Hollmann (Urinetown), lyrics by Hollmann and Jay Reiss (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), and book by Erin Quinn Purcell and Reiss. Directed and choreographed by Tony winner Kathleen Marshall (Anything Goes), the musical runs June 9-July 19, 2026, in the Albert Theatre.

Also in the Albert Theatre will be Richard Greenberg’s (Take Me Out) world-premiere adaptation of Philip Barry’s Holiday (January 31, 2026-March 1, 2026), directed by Robert Falls (Death of a Salesman) and August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (March 28, 2026-April 26, 2026) directed by Chuck Smith with Harry J. Lennix as associate director and music director.

Three world premieres will run in the Owen Theatre: Revolution(s) (October 4-November 9) by Zayd Ayers Dohrn (The Profane), with music and lyrics by Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine) and direction by Steve H. Broadnax, III (Thoughts of a Colored Man); The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao (February 21, 2026-April 5, 2026) by Marco Antonio Rodriguez, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Junot Díaz, directed by Wendy Mateo; and Dael Orlandersmith’s Blood Memory (May 2-31, 2026), directed by Neel Keller.

Theater of the Mind, a new theatrical experience by Academy, Grammy, and Tony Award-winning artist David Byrne (Here Lies Love, Talking Heads) with writer Mala Gaonkar, will move audiences through a series of rooms with a guide as they see, feel, taste, and hear. Inspired by both historical and current neuroscience research, it’s an immersive journey directed by Andrew Scoville.

The season will also include a free of charge year-long offering, 100 Free Acts of Theater, produced in partnership with the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE).

Special events include the 48th annual A Christmas Carol, directed by Malkia Stampley, starring Christopher Donahue in his second year as Scrooge; the third year of Dennis Watkins’ The Magic Parlour; a debut Theater for the Very Young production Splish Splash: A Day on the Lake, directed by Ellie Levine and Jamal Howard; and the 21st annual New Stages Festival.

More details about these productions and events will be announced soon.