St. Ann's Warehouse to Present Donmar Warehouse Production of Jean Genet's The Maids

St. Ann’s Warehouse’s 2025-26 season will culminate with Donmar Warehouse’s production of The Maids, Jean Genet’s 1947 play of class struggle and blurred identity, in a new version written and directed by Kip Williams, who adapted and directed The Picture of Dorian Gray, starring Sarah Snook. The Maids runs May 17–June 14 at St. Ann’s Warehouse.

In this modern version reset in the digital age, two maids act out their darkest fantasies about Madame, their abusive “influencer” employer. They obsessively role-play all day long, to the point of “murdering” her, until performance and reality begin to blur.

The cast features Phia Saban and Olivier Award nominee Lydia Wilson as the maids, Solange and Claire, and Bridgerton‘s Yerin Ha as Madame, their mistress.

The production, which contains live-streamed content as characters act out and broadcast their fantasies live on their phones, features video design by Zakk Hein and scenic design by Rosanna Vize.