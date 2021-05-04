Disney and Broadway Princess Party Team Up for Nationwide Concert Tour

Disney has teamed up with the Broadway Princess Party concert series to create the new production Disney Princess — the Concert, launching an 85-city tour that kicks off November 1 at the the City Auditorium in Macon, Georgia.

The tour will star Princess Party vets Susan Egan, Laura Osnes, Courtney Reed, and Aisha Jackson through December 2021. From February 2022 through the tour's conclusion that April, the lineup will include Egan, Reed, Christy Altomare, and Syndee Winters. Joining the featured quartets will be music director Benjamin Rauhala and Adam J. Levy, who will sing the prince roles.

Disney Princess — the Concert will feature 30 Disney songs, animated clips, and behind-the-scenes stories. Fans are encouraged to dress up in "their best royal attire." The venture is co-produced by Disney Concerts and the Broadway Princess Party, led by partners Egan, Osnes, Rauhala, and Reed. Joining the show for the upcoming tour are creative director Amy Tinkham and choreographer Sunny Walters.

Click here for more information and the full list of touring dates.