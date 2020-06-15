Diana Oh's My H8 Letter to the Gr8 American Theatre to Stream Live This Week

Ma-Yi Theater Company, in partnership with Aye Defy and HowlRound, will present a live reading of Diana Oh's My H8 Letter To The Gr8 American Theatre, on June 16 and 17 at 8pm, with a rebroadcast on June 18 at 3pm and 8pm.

First presented as a reading at the Public Theater in July 2019, the is written, directed, and composed by Oh, who also stars. Ryan J. Haddad, Timothy Hall, Kevin Hourigan, Nessa Norich, Matt Park, Michael Puzzo, Alysia Reiner, TL Thompson, Joshua Young, and David Zheng round out the company.

"Why Now? Because, I ran out of patience waiting for someone else to do this play," Oh said in a statement. "Because I know it's honest - and for some it's too honest, and too painful, and too uncomfortable. And for that reason, the play sat. This play, however, is comforting to those who can relate to what it is in the play: this is about repairing damage. This is about transparency and honesty as the way to build a balanced relationship that is no longer oppressive, silencing, and damaging."

The creative team includes Sarah Shin (assistant director) Maria-Christina "MC" Oliveras (technical operator), Annie Middleton (creative producing partner to Diana Oh), Erica Huang (sound coordinator), and Cristina Sison (stage manager).

My H8 Letter to the Gr8 American Theatre was developed in the 2017-2019 Public Theater's Emerging Writers Group. Each performance will be followed by a party on Zoom.

