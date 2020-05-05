Daniel Radcliffe, Noma Dumezweni, and More Read Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

Daniel Radcliffe, Stephen Fry, David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, Claudia Kim, Noma Dumezweni, and Eddie Redmayne are among the actors who will take part in reading Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone for J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World site.

New chapters will be released weekly until the book is finished. Each reading will be available as a video and as an audio recording on Spotify.

Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter on screen, reads the book's first chapter, "The Boy Who Lived." Watch his chapter by clicking here.