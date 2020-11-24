Cynthia Erivo to Take Part in Reading of School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play

MCC Theater has announced a benefit performance of the Drama Desk-winning play School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play, written by Jocelyn Bioh and directed by Kamilah Forbes. School Girls will stream on Sunday, December 13, at 3pm ET on MCC Theater's YouTube channel.

The cast include Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award winner Cynthia Erivo, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Wunmi Mosaku, Ashleigh Murray, Tony Award nominee Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Storm Reid, Olivier Award winner Amber Riley, and Lyric Ross. A live talkback with the cast will follow the performance for select ticket holders.

"We're so thrilled to be bringing this play back for what can now be considered the third and virtual time!" said co-artistic director Bernie Telsey. "We've been immensely lucky to have such powerhouse casts and this one is no different. This remount will have us bringing together yet another cast of phenomenal women — this time straight to your home. We couldn't be more excited about the limitless nature the digital realm is allowing us to have for this production."

For tickets to the reading, click here.