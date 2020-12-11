Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella Releases New Single, "Only You, Lonely You"

A new single from the forthcoming album of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, "Only You, Lonely You," has been released. It is sung by the latest cast member to be revealed, Ivano Turco. Have a listen here:

Turco will play Sebastian, the younger brother of Prince Charming. The song is from the forthcoming Cinderella concept album, which will be released in the new year. The musical was scheduled to be running now in London's West End, but has been pushed until spring 2021. The production, a complete reinvention of the classic fairytale, is based on an original idea by Emerald Fennell. Lawrence Connor will direct, with JoAnn M. Hunter serving as choreographer.

Cinderella will also star Olivier Award nominee Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as the Stepmother. Further creative team and cast announcements regarding Cinderella will be made at a later date.