Broadway Will Remain Closed Through June 2021

Broadway's reopening date has been pushed to June 2021, the Broadway League has announced. Refunds and exchanges are now being extended through May 30, 2021, though the organization did not commit to an official return date for shows while the pandemic continues.

A number of shows have already moved opening dates to March and April, 2021— The Music Man with Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, Plaza Suite with Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, among them — and all of them will have to be rescheduled again.

All New York venues went dark on March 12, 2020, and have remained so ever since.