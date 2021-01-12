Brendan Fraser to Star in Film Version of Samuel D. Hunter's The Whale

Brendan Fraser will star in a forthcoming screen adaptation of Samuel D. Hunter's award-winning drama The Whale, to be directed by Darren Aronofsky.

Hunter has penned the screenplay for the film, which tells the story of Charlie (Fraser), a 600-pound gay man and Moby Dick expert desperately trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter before he dies. A24 and Aronofsky's Protozoa Pictures will release the film.

The Whale premiered in New York at Playwrights Horizons in 2012, in a production that starred Shuler Hensley. The play won Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Awards. It began life in 2011 at the Denver Center Theater Company.