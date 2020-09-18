Billy Porter to Direct The Life for Encores!; Clint Ramos and More Join Leadership Team

New York City Center Encores! has announced future programming and a new artistic team.

In-development productions include Cy Coleman, Ira Gasman, and David Newman's The Life, adapted and directed by Billy Porter, as well as The Tap Dance Kid, written by Henry Krieger, Robert Lorick, and Charles Blackwell, directed by Kenny Leon, adapted by Lydia Diamond, and choreographed by Jared Grimes.

A new five-part documentary series launching October 14 will explore the creation of those productions, as well as this season's planned stagings of Love Life and Thoroughly Modern Millie, which were canceled due to Covid.

Additionally, City Center has announced that Clint Ramos will join Encores! as Producing Creative Director, joining artistic director Lear deBessonet, as well as Camille A. Brown, Eisa Davis, and Robert O'Hara as Encores! Creative Advisors. Jenny Gersten will serve as Producer of Musical Theater for New York City Center.