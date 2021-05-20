Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker Set for Disney's Hocus Pocus 2

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker ,and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as the Sanderson Sisters in the live-action comedy Hocus Pocus 2, the sequel to Disney's 1993 Halloween cult classic Hocus Pocus. The film will premiere exclusively on Disney in 2022.

Midler, Parker, and Najimy will once again play Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson, wicked siblings who are accidentally brought back to life by three young women in modern-day Salem. Together, the young women must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world.

Hocus Pocus 2 will be directed by Anne Fletcher, with Hocus Pocus director Adam Shankman as executive producer. Producers include Lynne Harris, Ralph Winter, David Kirschner, and Steven Haft. Shankman is currently directing Disenchanted for Disney Plus.

Additional information about the film will be released at a later date.