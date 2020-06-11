Ben Platt and Kaitlyn Dever in Talks for Dear Evan Hansen Movie

A Dear Evan Hansen film is in the works, with Ben Platt and Kaitlyn Dever in talks to star as Evan and Zoe, according to published reports.

Platt earned a Tony for his performance in the Broadway musical's title role. Dever appeared in the film Booksmart. Steven Levenson will pen the script from his original stage version, with Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being a Wallflower) directing. Music and lyrics are by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Platt's father, producer Marc Platt, and Adam Siegel will produce through Marc Platt Productions. Pasek and Paul are executive producing.

With a Tony-winning score by Pasek and Paul, and a Tony-winning book by Levenson, Dear Evan Hansen is described as follows: "A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in."