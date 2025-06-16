Ann Morrison to Take Over Lead Role in Kimberly Akimbo National Tour

Ann Morrison, the original Mary Flynn in Merrily We Roll Along, will join the national tour of the Tony-winning musical Kimberly Akimbo as Kimberly on Tuesday, July 29, at Playhouse Square in Cleveland. Carolee Carmello will play her final performance in the role on Sunday, July 27.

The tour cast also features Miguel Gil as Seth, Jim Hogan as Buddy, Emily Koch as Debra, Laura Woyasz as Pattie, Grace Capeless as Delia, Skye Alyssa Friedman as Teresa, Darron Hayes as Martin, and Pierce Wheeler as Aaron. Sarah Lynn Marion, Regene Seven Odon, Marcus Phillips, Bailey Ryon, and Brandon Springman are the understudies, and Janet Dickinson is the Kimberly standby.

Featuring a book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire based on his play and music by Jeanine Tesori, Kimberly Akimbo is about a 16-year-old with a rare genetic condition who recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey.

The production features direction by Jessica Stone, choreography by Danny Mefford, scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy MacKinnon, wig, hair, and make-up design by J. Jared Janas, music supervision by Chris Fenwick, music direction by Leigh Delano, and orchestrations by John Clancy, with additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt.