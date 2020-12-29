Broadway Stars André De Shields, Norm Lewis, and More Sing "Make Them Hear You" and "Grateful"

The Actors Fund has released its "Make Them Hear You / Grateful" video to raise funds for its programs and services. You can watch the video below:





The video, which premiered exclusively at the Actors Fund Virtual Gala on November 2, features Jelani Alladin, Chuck Cooper, André De Shields, Brandon Victor Dixon, Joshua Henry, and Billy Porter, singing "Make Them Hear You" from the Tony Award-winning score of Ragtime, by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, and the chorus of the Tony Award-winning Broadway Inspirational Voices, led by founder Michael McElroy, and featuring Norm Lewis, singing "Grateful," by John Bucchino.

"To those in need in performing arts and entertainment, we say 'There is a community that hears you, and is here for you,'" said Actors Fund Chairman Brian Stokes Mitchell. "Thank you to Michael, Jelani, Chuck, André, Brandon, Joshua, Norm, Billy and the Broadway Inspirational Voices, for reminding us all of the power of justice, and the power of gratitude this holiday season."

All proceeds from viewer donations will go directly to The Actors Fund, helping to support programs that foster stability and resiliency and serve as a safety net to everyone in performing arts and entertainment.

To donate, click here.