An Ongoing List of Theaters Giving Sanctuary to Activists, Protesters, and Marchers

Several theaters in New York City and elsewhere will open their lobby doors to activists, protesters, and marchers this week, offering sanctuary and solidarity in the form of restrooms, phone charging stations, and snacks. Here is an ongoing list of venues that will be open during the week, with addresses and times. This list will grow as more theaters join the #OpenYourLobby rallying cry to support #BlackLivesMatter.

NEW YORK CITY

Midtown

Signature Theatre

480 W 42nd Street

Open 2pm-7pm

Playwrights Horizons

416 W 42nd Street

Open 12pm-6pm beginning Friday, June 5

Chelsea

Atlantic Theater Company

336 W 20th Street

Open 12pm-7pm

East Village

Public Theater and Joe's Pub

425 Lafayette Street

Open 2pm-6pm

New York Theatre Workshop

79 E 4th Street

Open 2pm-5:30pm

West Village

IRT Theater - Closed 6/4

154 Christopher Street

Open 2pm-5:30pm



Fort Greene

Irondale Center

85 South Oxford Street, near Barclays Center

Open 12pm-7pm

A.R.T./New York

138 South Oxford Street, near Barclays Center

Open 12pm-6pm

CALIFORNIA

Oakland

The Flight Deck

1540 Broadway, between 15th and 17th Streets

Opening at 6:30pm