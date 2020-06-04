An Ongoing List of Theaters Giving Sanctuary to Activists, Protesters, and Marchers
Find out where you can find a restroom and charge your phone if you're joining a rally in New York City or elsewhere.
Several theaters in New York City and elsewhere will open their lobby doors to activists, protesters, and marchers this week, offering sanctuary and solidarity in the form of restrooms, phone charging stations, and snacks. Here is an ongoing list of venues that will be open during the week, with addresses and times. This list will grow as more theaters join the #OpenYourLobby rallying cry to support #BlackLivesMatter.
NEW YORK CITY
Midtown
Signature Theatre
480 W 42nd Street
Open 2pm-7pm
Playwrights Horizons
416 W 42nd Street
Open 12pm-6pm beginning Friday, June 5
Chelsea
Atlantic Theater Company
336 W 20th Street
Open 12pm-7pm
East Village
Public Theater and Joe's Pub
425 Lafayette Street
Open 2pm-6pm
New York Theatre Workshop
79 E 4th Street
Open 2pm-5:30pm
West Village
IRT Theater - Closed 6/4
154 Christopher Street
Open 2pm-5:30pm
Fort Greene
Irondale Center
85 South Oxford Street, near Barclays Center
Open 12pm-7pm
A.R.T./New York
138 South Oxford Street, near Barclays Center
Open 12pm-6pm
CALIFORNIA
Oakland
The Flight Deck
1540 Broadway, between 15th and 17th Streets
Opening at 6:30pm