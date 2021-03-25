An American in Paris, With Robert Fairchild and Leanne Cope, to Be Released on DVD and Blu-ray

The filmed West End production of the Tony-nominated musical An American in Paris, featuring original Broadway stars Robert Fairchild and Leanne Cope, will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on July 20.

Directed and choreographed by Wheeldon, An American in Paris is inspired by the Academy Award-winning film of the same name. The musical features music and lyrics by George and Ira Gershwin and a book by Craig Lucas. The story follows a young American soldier and a beautiful French girl in a "timeless story of love in a city rebuilding from the heartbreak of World War II." The show's score includes the songs "I Got Rhythm," "Liza," "'S Wonderful," "But Not for Me," "I'll Build a Stairway to Paradise," and more.

The taping features the musical's original West End company, headed by Tony nominees Fairchild and Cope, who originated their roles in the Paris tryout run and on Broadway. They are joined by a company of over 50 actors, dancers, and musicians including Haydn Oakley as Henri Baurel, Zoë Rainey as Milo Davenport, David Seadon-Young as Adam Hochberg, and Jane Asher as Madame Baurel.

Purchase An American in Paris here.