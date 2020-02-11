Alan H. Green and More Round Out Cast of Blue

Full casting has been announced for Charles Randolph-Wright's Blue, which will play a 16-week engagement at the Apollo Theatre beginning April 27. It opens on May 10 and runs through August 16.

As previously announced, Tony and Emmy Award winner Leslie Uggams (Hallelujah, Baby!) will play Tillie Clark, and Emmy winner Lynn Whitfield (How to Get Away With Murder) will play Peggy Clark. They are to be joined by Gabriel Brown as adult Reuben Clark, Chauncey Chestnut as young Reuben Clark, Brandon Micheal Hall as Sam Clark III, Esau Pritchett as Sam Clark Jr., Alicia Stith as La Tonya Dinkins, and Alan H. Green as Blue.

The creative team will include David Rockwell (set design), Toni-Leslie James (costume design), Ryan O'Gara (lighting design), and Dan Moses Schreier (sound design), with Joseph Joubert as music supervisor.

Phylicia Rashad, who starred in the play's 2000 world premiere at Arena Stage and the 2001 New York premiere at Roundabout Theatre Company, will direct the production, which will feature music by Nona Hendryx and lyrics by Randolph-Wright.

The play is described as follows: "With fierce wit and astonishing honesty, Blue explores the complexities of identity and trust behind the carefully constructed façade of the Clarks, a socially prominent family that is struggling with the legacy and pitfalls of their own good fortune. Infused with a searing jazz and soul score, Blue celebrates the love and spirit of a family coming to terms with itself."