Merrily We Roll Along, With Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe, and Lindsay Mendez, Now Available for Streaming

The filmed version of the Tony-winning Broadway revival of Merrily We Roll Along is now available for streaming rental and purchase on all VOD platforms.

Told backward, Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s Merrily We Roll Along tracks the friendship of Franklin Shepard (Jonathan Groff), Charles Kringas (Daniel Radcliffe), and Mary Flynn (Lindsay Mendez) from jaded middle-age to dreamy early adulthood. By all metrics, Franklin is living the American dream — but what got him to that point and why is he so very unhappy?

An infamous flop when it first played Broadway in 1981, Merrily We Roll Along became one of the biggest hits of the season, fulfilling the expectation that it would easily win the 2024 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical. Maria Friedman directed the production, which debuted at New York Theatre Workshop in 2022 before moving to the Hudson Theatre on Broadway, as well as the film.

TheaterMania’s review called Merrily, “one of those transcendent productions I’ll look back on fondly forever.”

In addition to Groff (who won a Tony for his performance), Radcliffe (who also won a Tony), and Mendez (a past Tony winner who was nominated in an impossible category), the cast features Krystal Joy Brown as Gussie Carnegie, Katie Rose Clarke as Beth Shepard, and Reg Rogers as Joe Josephson.

The company includes Max Rackenberg, Rocco Van Auken, Brady Wagner, Sherz Aletaha, Maya Boyd, Leana Rae Concepcion, Morgan Kirner, Ken Krugman, Corey Mach, Talia Simone Robinson, Amanda Rose, Jamila Sabares-Klemm, Brian Sears, Evan Alexander Smith, Christian Strange, Koray Tarhan, Vishal Vaidya, Natalie Wachen, and Jacob Keith Watson.