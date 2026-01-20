Marathon of Tracy Letts Plays Will Take Place at Circle in the Square

The cast for the readings includes Gina Gershon, Katrina Lenk, and more.

Twelve Hours With Tracy Letts, a marathon theater reading festival celebrating the works of the Pulitzer Prize winner, will take place on Monday, February 23, 11am-11pm, at Circle in the Square Theatre.

Presented by Animus Theatre Company in association with Circle in the Square Theatre School, all proceeds will benefit the school, the only conservatory located inside a Broadway theater.

The event, first held in 2014, is intended to give audiences an opportunity to view multiple play readings connected to one writer in a marathon setting. Previous festivals featured the works of Beth Henley, John Patrick Shanley, and Leslye Headland.

This year’s festival will include the following Letts plays: August: Osage County, Killer Joe, Linda Vista, The Minutes, and Man from Nebraska.

Letts’s play Bug, not included in the festival, is currently playing on Broadway at the Samuel J. Friedman Theater.

Performers for this year’s festival include Silvia Dionicio, Gina Gershon, Jonathan Judge-Russo, Tony winner Katrina Lenk, Matthew Lillard, Hamish Linklater, Tony winner Jak Malone, Margo Martindale, Lily Rabe, Andrew Rothenberg, Thomas Sadoski, and Jeff Still. More performers will be announced in the coming weeks. Casting is subject to change.

