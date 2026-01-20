Mexodus Will Return to NYC in March

Mexodus had a run at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in the fall.

After a twice-extended run at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in the fall, the new musical Mexodus, presented by P3 Productions and Audible Theater, will return to New York City for a limited spring engagement, March 6-May 17, at the Daryl Roth Theatre.

Mexodus, about the Underground Railroad that ran South by crossing the Rio Grande into Mexico, is written and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, choreographed by Tony Thomas, and directed by David Mendizábal.

In his review, TheaterMania’s Zachary Stewart called Mexodus “a charming buddy comedy thanks to the irresistible chemistry between its two performers,” and TheaterMania’s Pete Hempstead named it one of the best off-Broadway shows of 2025.

Mexodus will also be released worldwide as an Audible Original on June 18 and is available for pre-order here.

The creative team includes scenic designer Riw Rakkulchon, costume designer David Mendizábal, lighting designer Mextly Couzin, looping systems architect and sound designer Mikhail Fiksel, and brivideo/projections designer Johnny Moreno.