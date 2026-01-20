Bedlam to Present Four-Person Othello

Bedlam’s first production of 2026 will be William Shakespeare’s Othello, with four actors assuming the 19 roles.

This marks a return to Bedlam’s small-cast classical origins, as the company approaches its 15th anniversary. Directed by Bedlam artistic director Eric Tucker, Othello will run April 19-May 31 at West End Theatre.

For this production of Othello, Shakespeare’s exploration of race and social hierarchy, Tucker will use in-the-round seating, a first for Bedlam. Most of the characters and text will be maintained, with a few cuts.

The cast and additional creative team will be announced at a later date.