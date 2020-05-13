2015 Bombshell Concert From TV Show Smash to Stream Next Week

The Actors Fund and People Magazine will stream the 2015 benefit concert of Bombshell, the musical within the short-lived television drama Smash on Wednesday, May 20 at 8pm ET on people.com.

The sold-out concert featured Smash cast members Christian Borle, Jaime Cepero, Will Chase, Brian d'Arcy James, Jack Davenport, Ann Harada, Megan Hilty, Jeremy Jordan, Katharine McPhee, Andy Mientus, Debra Messing, Leslie Odom Jr., Krysta Rodriguez, and Wesley Taylor. They will reunite for a live interview during intermission hosted by Julie Klausner. Renée Zellweger will introduce the evening.

Bombshell features music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. Joshua Bergasse and Scott Wittman direct with choreography by Bergasse and music supervision by Scott M. Riesett under the direction of Shaiman. It looks at the rise and fall of Norma Jean Baker, who would go on to become the legendary movie star Marilyn Monroe.