10 Weekend Watches: What to Stream This Christmas Holiday

With theaters closed around the country, some companies are making their productions available online. Below, you'll find our weekly update of productions, videos, and other theater-related streaming, TV, and other content from across the US and elsewhere. Some streams are free, while others may charge a fee or request a donation. Either way, you're sure to find something to scratch your theater itch. Theaters may be dark, but the shows go on.

Upcoming

1. Save the West Bank Cafe Telethon — December 25 at 12pm ET

The beloved West Bank Cafe, home of the Laurie Beechman Theatre, is in dire financial straits right now. Producers Tom and Michael D'Angora, and Tony nominated songwriter Joe Iconis, have teamed up to create this virtual fundraising event, which will feature appearances by the likes of Debra Messing, Betty Buckley, Lewis Black, and more. Click here for more information and to donate.

2. Dick Whittington — December 23-27

London's National Theatre presents a free stream of this holiday family event, written by Jude Christian and Cariad Lloyd, and directed by Ned Bennett. Lawrence Hodgson-Mullings stars in the title role, alongside Dickie Beau and Amy Booth-Steel. Click here to watch for free.

(© Danny Bristoll)



3. Gilbert and Sullivan's Cox and Box — December 27-January 2

New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players present a filmed production of this Victorian farce, filmed with Covid-19 protocols in place at the South Orange Performing Arts Center. The 50-minute operetta tells the story of two men who dig in their heels when they discover their landlord is plotting a scheme. Get tickets here.

(© Warner Bros.)



4. A Christmas Story — December 24-25

TBS presents its annual marathon of the classic 1983 film A Christmas Story, which inspired the musical of the same title by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Joseph Robinette. Peter Billingsley, Melinda Dillon, and Darren McGavin star alongside narrator Jean Shepherd, whose autobiographical writings inspired the work.

Disappearing Soon

(© David Gordon)



5. An Evening With Audra McDonald — Through January 3

Six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald is joined by musical director Andy Einhorn and host Michael Urie for an intimate evening of golden age classics and standards from the Great American Songbook. The concert was filmed live at New York City Center. For tickets, click here.

6. A Christmas Carol — Through January 3

Tony winner Jefferson Mays stars in this one-man extravaganza, directed by Michael Arden and coconceived by Dane Laffrey. For tickets and more information, click here.

(© Irish Repertory Theatre)



7. Meet Me in St. Louis — Through January 2

Irish Repertory Theatre presents a new adaptation of this beloved classic, filmed remotely with a full cast and orchestra. The production stars Shereen Ahmed, Max von Essen, Melissa Errico, and Ali Ewoldt, singing classics like "The Trolley Song," "The Boy Next Door," and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas." Tickets are free, but you must sign up to watch.

Always Available

8. Speakeasy On Demand

Tipsy temptation awaits at Speakeasy On Demand, which delivers 10 finely crafted cocktails to your home, which you can make and enjoy while watching a newly filmed variety show featuring burlesque, cirque, and stage stars. Click here for more information and tickets.

(© Joan Marcus)



9. Hamilton

Lin-Manuel Miranda's blockbuster musical streams on Disney Plus, featuring the original cast, led by Miranda as Hamilton, Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, Jonathan Groff as King George, Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton, Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton. To find out how to watch, click here.

(© Gareth Gatrell/Netflix)



10. Jingle Jangle

Writer/director David E. Talbert creates a holiday movie-musical for the next generation. Forest Whitaker stars as a toymaker who's lost his inspiration, alongside Madalen Mills as the granddaughter who helps him reclaim his spark. The cast of this Netflix film also includes Keegan-Michael Key, Anika Noni Rose, Ricky Martin, Hugh Bonneville, and Phylicia Rashad.