The musical will play its final performance at the Palace Theatre on January 3.

Beetlejuice ends its limited 13-week Broadway return engagement at the Palace Theatre on January 3 at 8 pm. That performance will include a curtain call sing-along finale.

Beetlejuice originally opened on Broadway in 2019 and has played Broadway a historic three times. The current Broadway run is the conclusion of the musical’s first national tour. In addition to Broadway and the national tour, Beetlejuice has had productions internationally in Tokyo, Seoul, Abu Dhabi, and Melbourne.

Beetlejuice on Broadway currently stars Justin Collette as Beetlejuice, Isabella Esler as Lydia, Megan McGinnis as Barbara, Will Burton as Adam, Jesse Sharp as Charles, Jenni Barber as Delia, Madison Mosley as Lydia at select performances, Patrick Oliver Jones as Otho, Travis Mitchell as Maxie Dean, Sharone Sayegh as Maxine Dean/Juno, Vanessa Aurora Sierra as Miss Argentina, and Emilia Tagliani as Girl Scout. The cast also features Sophie Aknin, Michael Biren, Ryan Breslin, Jonathan Bryant, Marc Ginsburg, Katie Griffith, Eric Anthony Johnson, Maya Kazzaz, Matthew Kurzyniec, Kenway Hon Wai K Kua, Mateo Melendez, and Lexie Dorsett Sharp.

Based on Tim Burton’s 1988 film, Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon. Directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!), the musical has an original score by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong) and a book by Tony Award nominees Scott Brown and Anthony King. Choreography is by Connor Gallagher and music supervision, orchestrations, and incidental music are by Kris Kukul.

The production features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Peter Hylenski, projection design by Peter Nigrini, puppet design by Michael Curry, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick, illusions by Michael Weber, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, make-up design by Joe Dulude II, dance arrangements by David Dabbon, music producing by Matt Stine, and music direction by Andy Grobengieser.