Ogunquit Playhouse Casts Regional Premiere of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Ogunquit Playhouse has announced casting for the regional premiere of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, set to run from September 15-October 30.

The production stars Sarah Bockel (Broadway's Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Carole King, Taylor Aronson (The Sound of Music in Houston) as Cynthia Weil, Anthony Festa (Wicked National Tour) as Gerry Goffin, Suzanne Grodner (Broadway's Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Genie Klein, Ben Jacoby (Broadway's Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Barry Mann, and Matt Loehr (Broadway's The Book of Mormon) as Don Kirschner.

Rounding out the ensemble will be D'Marreon Alexander, Reggie Bromell, Anthony Cataldo, J. Daughtry, Kaitlyn Davis, Gabrielle Elizabeth, Rosharra Frances, Jaquez Linder-Long, Jazz Madison, Jack Mastriani, Chandler Reeves, Salisha Thomas, with Tyler Michael Breeding, Nigel O. Richards, and Aiyana Imari Smash-Jackson.

Beautiful features a book by Douglas McGrath; music by Gerry Goffin, Carole King, Barry Mann, and Cynthia Weil; and lyrics by Gerry Goffin, Carole King, Barry Mann, and Cynthia Weil. The Ogunquit Playhouse production will be directed by David Ruttura and choreographed by Joyce Chittick, recreating the original Broadway direction by Marc Bruni and choreography by Josh Prince. Nick Williams lends musical direction.