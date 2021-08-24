Mystic Pizza World Premiere Musical Announces Cast

Ogunquit Playhouse has announced that Kyra Kennedy, Krystina Alabado and Gianna Yanelli will lead the cast of Mystic Pizza, the new musical based on the 1988 MGM romantic comedy. It is slated to play Ogunquit Playhouse's 25,000-square-foot, open-air Leary Pavilion from September 1 - October 2.

A press description of the show reads, "In Mystic Pizza, three working-class girls navigate the complex expectations of life, love, and family in a small-town pizza joint serving everyone from townies to the privileged country club set. And what's in that secret sauce, you ask? The hits of the ‘80s and ‘90s, from Cyndi Lauper to Robert Palmer!"

As we reported in April, the jukebox score will include songs by The Bangles, Wilson Phillips, REO Speedwagon, Belinda Carlisle, Rick Astley, John Cougar Mellencamp, Debbie Gibson, Robert Palmer, Berlin, Van Morrison, the Supremes, Phil Collins, Kim Wilde, Mike and the Mechanics, Fine Young Cannibals, Tiffany, Bryan Adams, Starship, and Melissa Etheridge. Sandy Rustin has penned the book.

Alabado (Broadway's Mean Girls) will play Daisy, Kennedy (Waitress 1st National Tour) will play Kat, and Yanelli (Broadway's Mean Girls) will play Jojo. Additionally, the cast includes Rayanne Gonzales as Leona, Joel Perez (Broadway's Fun Home) as Tim, Garrett Marshall as Bill, and Corey Mach (Broadway's Kinky Boots) as Charles. Becca Petersen, Isabella De Souza Moore, Nicole Paloma Sarro, Jesse Swimm, Jake Swain, Graham Stevens, and Forest VanDyke round out the Ensemble, alongside swings Elaine Cotter and Joshua Bess.

Mystic Pizza features choreography by Liz Ramos, scenic design by Nate Bertone, lighting design by Richard Latta, sound design by Kevin Heard, costume design by Jen Caprio, and wig design by Roxanne De Luna. Casey Hushion directs.