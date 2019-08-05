Moana's Auli'i Cravalho to Star in ABC's Live Little Mermaid

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Auli'i Cravalho, who voiced the title character in Disney's Moana, will star as Ariel in ABC's live musical production of The Little Mermaid. The news report also announces Queen Latifah to be taking on the role of Ursula, and Shaggy to be playing Sebastian.

In 2017, ABC announced plans to produce The Wonderful World of Disney: Little Mermaid Live, a two-hour special to intertwine the 1989 animated film with live musical performances of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's score. It was set to be produced by Done+Dusted, with Hamish Hamilton, Ian Stewart, David Jammy, Katy Mullan, and Richard Kraft of Kraft-Engel Productions serving as executive producers. Plans were subsequently postponed, likely due to budget constraints.

The live event is now scheduled to air on Tuesday, November 5 at 8pm.

The announcement of the live musical event coincides with various casting announcements for Disney's live-action remake of the 1989 film, which is set to star R&B singer Halle Bailey as Ariel.