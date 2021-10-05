Kate Burton and Alex Newell Join A Christmas Carol on Tour

Casting has been announced for the first national tour of A Christmas Carol, winner of five Tony Awards.

A new interpretation of Charles Dickens's classic holiday tale, A Christmas Carol is adapted by Tony Award winner Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and originally directed and conceived by Tony Award winner Matthew Warchus (Matilda). The production will play the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles (November 30-January 1, 2022) and the Smith Center in Las Vegas (November 23-28), with additional stops at Spokane's First Interstate Center for the Arts (November 12-13) and Phoenix's Orpheum Theatre (November 18-21).

The company will star Tony nominee Kate Burton (Grey's Anatomy) as Ghost of Christmas Past and Grammy nominee Alex Newell (Once on This Island) as Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig, joining the previously announced Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid's Tale) as Ebenezer Scrooge.

The cast will also include Chante Carmel as Mrs. Cratchit, Dashiell Eaves as Bob Cratchit, Brandon Gill as Fred, Evan Harrington as Fezziwig, Chris Hoch as Father/Marley, Sarah Hunt as Belle, Alex Nee as Ferdy/Nicholas, Sebastian Ortiz and Cade Robertson alternating as Tiny Tim, Brett Ryback as George, Harry Thornton as Young Ebenezer, Glory Yepassis-Zembrou as Little Fan, and Grace Yoo as Jess. Celia Mei Rubin will standby for Jess and Mrs. Cratchit, and Andrew Mayer is a Swing. Eight cast members (Eaves, Gill, Harrington, Hoch, Hunt, Nee, Ortiz, and Rubin) are returning from the original Broadway cast.

A Christmas Carol took home five 2020 Tony Awards: Best Original Score (Christopher Nightingale), Best Scenic Design of a Play (Rob Howell), Best Costume Design of a Play (Rob Howell), Best Lighting Design of a Play (Hugh Vanstone), and Best Sound Design of a Play (Simon Baker).

