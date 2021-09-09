Bradley Whitford to Play Scrooge in LA and West Coast Tour of A Christmas Carol

Three-time Emmy winner Bradley Whitford will play Ebenezer Scrooge in the West Coast premiere of the Old Vic Theatre's A Christmas Carol, adapted from the Charles Dickens novel by Jack Thorne and originally directed by Matthew Warchus.

Whitford will head the company on a short tour, debuting November 12-13 at the First Interstate Center for the Arts in Spokane, followed by stops at the Orpheum Theatre in Phoenix (November 18-21) and the Smith Center in Las Vegas (November 23-28), before settling in for a run November 26-January 1 at Center Theatre Group's Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles.

A separate San Francisco staging of A Christmas Carol, running November 26-December 26 at the Golden Gate Theatre, will star Francois Battiste. Additional casting for both productions is still to be announced.

A Christmas Carol will feature scenic and costume design by Rob Howell, music and arrangements by Christopher Nightingale, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Simon Baker, movement by Lizzi Gee, music direction by Remy Kurs (Los Angeles) and Matt Smart (San Francisco), and direction by Thomas Caruso (Los Angeles), and Jamie Manton (San Francisco).

