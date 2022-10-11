Idina Menzel Documentary Sets December Release at Disney Plus

As announced by The Hollywood Reporter, Tony winner Idina Menzel will be the subject of a Disney Plus documentary titled Which Way to the Stage? The film will be released on the streaming service December 9.

Which Way to the Stage? will be a feature documentary, chronicling Menzel's career in theater and film and culminating in her headlining concert at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

Menzel made her Broadway debut as Maureen Johnson in the original production of Rent (Tony nomination), and she earned a Tony Award in 2004 for her lead performance as Elphaba in Wicked. Her other Broadway credits include Aida and If/Then (Tony nomination). Menzel famously voiced the character of Elsa in Disney's Frozen and Frozen 2, recording the now-iconic song "Let It Go."