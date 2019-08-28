Geffen Playhouse Announces Playwrights for 2019-20 Cycle of the Writers' Room

Geffen Playhouse has announced their selections for the 2019-20 cycle of the Writers' Room, a program designed to provide "a forum for engagement and collaboration between Los Angeles playwrights."

This cycle's playwrights will include Boni B. Alvarez (America Adjacent), Chloé Hung (All Our Yesterdays), Inda Craig-Galván (Black Super Hero Magic Mama), Juan José Alfonso (An Educated Guess), Ramiz Monsef (The Unfortunates), and Ruby Rae Spiegel (Dry Land).

The Writers' Room program was originally founded in 2018 by artistic director Matt Shakman.