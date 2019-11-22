Flashback Friday: Watch Sir Patrick Stewart Sing His Own Alphabet Song

Recently, it was announced that Sir Patrick Stewart would bring his one-man version of A Christmas Carol back to New York for two nights in December. Stewart, of course, is no stranger to the stage, having been last seen on Broadway starring opposite Ian McKellen in both Waiting for Godot and No Man's Land, which they performed in rotating repertory back in 2013 and 2014. But judging by the behind-the-scenes clip below, Stewart couldn't keep his song-and-dance side down even while playing his iconic role of Captain Jean-Luc Picard on the TV series Star Trek: The Next Generation. Here's hoping we won't have to wait another five years for his next Broadway appearance.