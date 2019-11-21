Sir Patrick Stewart's One-Man A Christmas Carol to Return to New York City

Sir Patrick Stewart will bring his one-man version of A Christmas Carol back to New York City for a two-night engagement, December 11 and 13 at Theater 511, to benefit City Harvest and Ars Nova.

The one-man production — which Stewart created and in which he portrays over 40 characters — uses minimal set pieces, relying instead on Charles Dickens's text and Stewart's ability to portray every character in the story. Stewart brought his sold-out production to New York in 1991, 1992, 1994, and last time in 2001.

City Harvest is New York City's largest food rescue organization, helping to feed the nearly 1.2 million New Yorkers who are struggling to put meals on their tables.