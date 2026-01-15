Billy Eugene Jones, Dakin Matthews Will Inherit the Wind at Arena Stage

Arena Stage, in association with Seattle-based the Feast, announced the cast and creative team for Inherit the Wind, running February 27–April 5.

Based on the Scopes “Monkey” Trial, this courtroom drama by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee chronicles a legal battle over science, religion, and the right to think freely, as the small-town case is thrust into the national spotlight. The Feast’s artistic director Ryan Guzzo Purcell directs the production.

Dakin Matthews and Billy Eugene Jones play towering legal minds Matthew Harrison Brady and Henry Drummond, respectively. They are joined by Alex De Bard, Rebecca Madeira, Ethan Miller, Natalya Lynette Rathnam, Todd Scofield, Holly Twyford, James Whalen, Jordan Friend, Alyssa Keegan, Alina Collins Maldonado, Noah Plomgren, and Tristan Turner.

The creative team includes set designer Tanya Orellana, costume designer An-lin Dauber, lighting designer Xavier Pierce, and sound designer Paul James Prendergast.