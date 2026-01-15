TheaterMania Logo white orange
Theater News

Billy Eugene Jones, Dakin Matthews Will Inherit the Wind at Arena Stage

Billy Eugene Jones and Dakin Matthews star.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| Washington, DC |

January 15, 2026

Billy Eugene Jones
Billy Eugene Jones
(© David Gordon)

Arena Stage, in association with Seattle-based the Feast, announced the cast and creative team for Inherit the Wind, running February 27–April 5.

Based on the Scopes “Monkey” Trial, this courtroom drama by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee chronicles a legal battle over science, religion, and the right to think freely, as the small-town case is thrust into the national spotlight. The Feast’s artistic director Ryan Guzzo Purcell directs the production.

Dakin Matthews and Billy Eugene Jones play towering legal minds Matthew Harrison Brady and Henry Drummond, respectively. They are joined by Alex De Bard, Rebecca Madeira, Ethan Miller, Natalya Lynette Rathnam, Todd Scofield, Holly Twyford, James Whalen, Jordan Friend, Alyssa Keegan, Alina Collins Maldonado, Noah Plomgren, and Tristan Turner.

The creative team includes set designer Tanya Orellana, costume designer An-lin Dauber, lighting designer Xavier Pierce, and sound designer Paul James Prendergast.

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Louis McCartney as Henry Creel in Stranger Things: The First Shadow (© Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

Watch the Trailer for the Stranger Things Series Finale

The final season of Stranger Things is giving a box office boost to Stranger Things: The First Shadow on Broadway.