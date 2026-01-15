Hell's Kitchen to Conclude Broadway Run in February

The Alicia Keys musical closes up shop this winter.

The Broadway run of Hell’s Kitchen will conclude at the Shubert Theatre on Sunday, February 22, after 23 previews and 767 performances.

Original cast member Brandon Victor Dixon will return to the role of Davis, beginning Tuesday, January 27, to close out the production.

The current company includes Amanda Reid, Kelsee Kimmel, Yolanda Adams, Ne-Yo, and Lamont Walker II. In the ensemble are Angela Birchett, Chad Carstarphen, Reid Clarke, Nico Dejesus, Mykhel Duckett, Vanessa Ferguson, Lulu Oro Hamlett, Jakeim Hart, Takia Hopson, Gabriel Hyman, Lindsey Jolyn Jackson, Eliazar Jimenez, Jackie Leon, Parris Lewis, Raechelle Manalo, Miki Michelle, Benjamin H. Moore, Onyxx Noel, Susan Oliveras, Amma Osei, Sarah Parker, Eric Parra, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, William Roberson, Niki Saludez, Mariand Torres, Maggy Van Den Heuvel, Nyseli Vega, Keenan D. Washington, and Oscar Whitney Jr.

Hell’s Kitchen is conceived by 16-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, with music and lyrics by Keys, book by Kristoffer Diaz, music supervision by Adam Blackstone, music consulting by Tom Kitt, choreography by Camille A. Brown, and direction by Michael Greif. Orchestrations are by Kitt and Blackstone with arrangements by Keys and Blackstone and music direction by Lily Ling.

The creative team also includes scenic designer Robert Brill, costume designer Dede Ayite, lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer Gareth Owen, projection designer Peter Nigrini, hair and wig designer Mia Neal, and makeup designer Michael Clifton.

The musical originated at the Public Theater and won Tony Awards for original stars Maleah Joi Moon and Kecia Lewis.

Of the show, our reviewer said, “The concrete jungle teems with life.”