Jennifer Tilly, Michael Cyril Creighton to Star in New Group's The Adding Machine

The New Group announced complete casting for The Adding Machine by Elmer L. Rice, with revisions by Thomas Bradshaw, running March-24-May 10, with an official opening on April 14, in the company’s new home at the Theater at St. Clement’s.

Directed by Scott Elliott, this production features And Just Like That‘s Sarita Choudhury, Only Murders in the Building‘s Michael Cyril Creighton, Tony nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega, and Oscar nominee Jennifer Tilly.

In the 1923 satire The Adding Machine, Mr. Zero is just another cog who can’t fulfill his own needs, much less those of his wife Mrs. Zero, or his workwife Daisy. But when his boss replaces him with a machine, Mr. Zero lashes out violently, thrusting him on a wild journey.

The creative team includes scenic designer Derek McLane, costume designer Catherine Zuber, lighting designer Jeff Croiter, and sound designer Stan Mathabane.