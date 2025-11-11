The artist-driven theater company the New Group has announced a move to its new permanent home at the Theater at St. Clement’s, one of the original venues of the off-Broadway movement, following a decade of performances at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

The New Group will inaugurate its new space with its 2026 season, which will include The Adding Machine, Bocking, and Jackals.

The Adding Machine by Elmer L. Rice, with revisions by Thomas Bradshaw (The Bereaved) and direction by Scott Elliott, founding artistic director of the New Group, will open in winter/spring 2026. In this satire written over 100 years ago, Mr. Zero is just another cog who can’t fulfill his own needs, much less those of his wife, Mrs. Zero, or his workwife, Daisy. But when his boss replaces him with a machine, Mr. Zero lashes out violently.

Bocking, written by Preston Crowder and directed by Stevie Walker-Webb (Oh Happy Day), will open in summer/fall 2026. In this irreverent sex farce, two kids share what they overheard in their parent’s bedrooms, and their parents are sent to the principal’s office. Crowder was the 2023-2024 Tow Foundation Playwright in Residence at the New Group and developed this play at the New Group’s inaugural FreeFest in 2023.

Jackals, written by Adam Rapp (The Sound Inside) and directed by Carolyn Cantor (Fly by Night), will run in the fall of 2026. In a pandemic-blighted middle American city in a not-so distant future, single mother Orla Blanton must choose between a better life for herself or for her 14-year-old son, whose ticket out may be the only commodity left: his immune system.

Casting for all three productions will be announced at a later date.