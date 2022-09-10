Ariana DeBose, Alan Tudyk to Lead New Disney Animated Musical Wish, About the Famous Wishing Star

Walt Disney Animation Studios has announced its next original feature film, titled Wish.

To be released in November 2023 in commemoration of the studio's 100th year, Wish is an animated musical origin story for the star that so many of the company's iconic characters have wished upon.

It is described as follows: "Wish is an all-new story is set in the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, an optimist with a sharp wit and a deep caring for her community, turns to the sky in a moment of need, and makes a wish. Asha's plea is answered by a cosmic force, a little ball of boundless energy, Star. Together, they will face the most formidable of foes to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars – wondrous things can happen. "

Voicing Asha will be Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, with Alan Tudyk as a goat named Valentino. Songs for the film will be written by Julia Michaels, with a screenplay by Jennifer Lee and direction by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn.x