TDF Announces Autism Friendly Performances of Hell's Kitchen and More

TDF also announces returning shows & Juliet and Hamilton to the autism-friendly performance calendar.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

November 6, 2025

Jonathan Groff in <i>Just in Time</i> (© Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)
Jonathan Groff in Just in Time
(© Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

The not-for-profit organization TDF announced five additional Broadway shows joining its 14th season of autism-friendly performances (AFP).

The season will include the first-ever autism friendly performances of Hell’s Kitchen (Sunday, December 14), Just in Time (Sunday, February 8), and Buena Vista Social Club (Sunday, April 19). Returning shows are & Juliet (Sunday, May 3) and Hamilton (Sunday, May 31).

The five newly announced shows round out the season that launched earlier this year with the Tony-winning Best Musical Maybe Happy Ending and The Lion King. The full AFP season features nine productions, the most shows offered in a TDF AFP season to date, and also includes the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes (Sunday, November 9) and MJ The Musical (Sunday, March 8).

AFP tickets are only sold through TDF’s website and individuals must have a TDF account to purchase tickets.

Click here for a form for access to TDF AFP tickets.

