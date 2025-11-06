Sting Will Star in The Last Ship in Amsterdam, Brisbane, and Paris

Sting wrote the music and lyrics for the musical, which features a new book by Barney Norris.

Grammy Award winner Sting will perform in his musical, The Last Ship, for which he wrote music and lyrics, in Amsterdam (January 14, 2026-February 1, 2026, at Koninklijk Theater Carré), Paris (February 18,2026-March 7, 2026, at Le Seine Musicale), and Brisbane (April 9, 2026-May 3, 2026, at Glasshouse Theatre-Queensland Performing Arts Centre). More cities will be announced at a later date.

The Last Ship is about a community of shipbuilders in the northeast of England, rooted in Sting’s childhood in the British shipbuilding town of Wallsend. Sting will play Jackie White, the shipyard’s foreman whose health is failing just as his leadership is needed most.

The cast also includes Declan Bennett (American Idiot) as Gideon, Lauren Samuels (Bend it Like Beckham) as Meg, Annette McLaughlin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) as Peggy White, Marc Akinfolarin, Cassiopeia Berkeley-Agyepong, Matt Beveridge, Joe Caffrey, Mathew Braig, Matthew Gent, Llandyll Gove, Lou Henry, Hannah Richardson, Gabriella Stylianou, Emma Thornett, and Kevin Yates. Another star name will be announced on November 12.

The original stage production premiered in Chicago in 2014, followed by a Broadway run the same year. This revised production features a new book by Barney Norris, from a book by Lorne Campbell, based on an original book by John Logan and Brian Yorkey.

This production is directed by Leo Warner and features set and video design by 59 Studio, set and props design by Jenny Melville, costume design by Loren Elstein, lighting design by Adam Bassett, sound design by Tom Gibbons, animation direction by Matt Taylor, choreography by Rebecca Howell, video design by Benjamin Pearcy, musical supervision and orchestrations by Rob Mathes, and music direction and co-orchestrations by Richard John.