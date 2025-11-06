Samira Wiley, Jin Ha Join Broadway Revival of Proof

Ayo Edebiri and Don Cheadle make their Broadway debuts in the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama.

Emmy winner Samira Wiley (Orange Is the New Black) and Jin Ha (Here We Are) round out the cast of Proof, the first-ever Broadway revival of David Auburn’s Tony-winning play. Proof will play the Booth Theatre beginning March 31, under the direction of Thomas Kail.

A drama about the porous border between genius and madness, Proof tells the story of a recently deceased University of Chicago mathematician who left a groundbreaking mathematical proof in his papers, and his daughter’s quest to authenticate the proof and secure posthumous credit for her dad.

Wiley (Claire) and Ha (Hal) join the previously announced Ayo Edebiri (Catherine) and Don Cheadle (Robert). Edebiri, Cheadle, and Wiley make their Broadway debuts in the production.

The creative team for Proof includes scenic designer Teresa L. Williams, costume designer Dede Ayite, lighting designer Amanda Zieve, sound designers Justin Ellington and Conor Wang, hair designer Mia Neal, and composer Kris Bowers.

Proof premiered off-Broadway with Manhattan Theatre Club in 2000 before transferring to Broadway’s Walter Kerr Theatre that fall. It won the Pulitzer Prize for drama and the Tony Award for Best Play in 2001 and ran through January 2003.