TheaterMania Logo white orange
Theater News

Girl, Interrupted to Have World Premiere at Public Theater

The play with music features a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok and music by Aimee Mann.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| Off-Broadway |

November 6, 2025

Martyna Majok
Martyna Majok
(© Tricia Baron)

The Public Theater announced that the world premiere production of Girl, Interrupted has been added to its 2025-26 season. The new play with music will start performances in May at the Public’s Martinson Hall. Casting will be announced at a later date.

Tony Award nominee Jo Bonney (Cost of Living) directs Girl, Interrupted by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Martyna Majok (Queens, Cost of Living), based on Susanna Kaysen’s memoir. The play features original music from two-time Grammy Award winner Aimee Mann (Magnolia) and choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge! The Musical).

In Girl, Interrupted, Susanna is checked into a psychiatric hospital and finds herself trapped in a place that’s both refuge and prison, discovering unexpected connection with the young women of her ward as they all fight for control, stability, and hope.

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

SONY MWMI 07 DigitalPoster 1934x2866

Watch the Trailer for Merrily We Roll Along

The live film capture of the 2023 Broadway revival starring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez hits theaters December 5.