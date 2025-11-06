Girl, Interrupted to Have World Premiere at Public Theater

The play with music features a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok and music by Aimee Mann.

The Public Theater announced that the world premiere production of Girl, Interrupted has been added to its 2025-26 season. The new play with music will start performances in May at the Public’s Martinson Hall. Casting will be announced at a later date.

Tony Award nominee Jo Bonney (Cost of Living) directs Girl, Interrupted by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Martyna Majok (Queens, Cost of Living), based on Susanna Kaysen’s memoir. The play features original music from two-time Grammy Award winner Aimee Mann (Magnolia) and choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge! The Musical).

In Girl, Interrupted, Susanna is checked into a psychiatric hospital and finds herself trapped in a place that’s both refuge and prison, discovering unexpected connection with the young women of her ward as they all fight for control, stability, and hope.