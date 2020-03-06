7 Shows to See in Los Angeles This March

Tours of award-winning shows as well as fresh nuggets of creativity from local minds fill Los Angeles's stages each month. March brings a juggernaut, along with a new musical from the UK, two thrillers about youths in revolt, a visual journey, a showtune-filled benefit, and a Broadway gem about a famed absorbent who sings and dances with his starfish, plankton, and other underwater pals.

Rory O'Malley as King George in Hamilton and Lorenzo Pugliese as the title character in The SpongeBob Musical, both coming to Los Angeles in March.

(© Joan Marcus / Jeremy Daniel)

1. Hamilton

Hollywood Pantages Theatre

March 12-September 20

The revolutionary Hamilton returns to LA for a long-term engagement at the Pantages. In 2017, the musical took home five Los Angeles Drama Critics Awards, including Best Production, and received a glowing review from TheaterMania. Sabrina Sloan (Angelica Schuyler) and Rubén J Carbajal (John Laurens/Philip Hamilton) reprise their roles, along with Tony winner Rory O'Malley, who was deliciously manic as King George in the first Pantages mounting.

2. The SpongeBob Musical

Dolby Theatre

March 24-April 12

Based on the long-running Nickelodeon animated series, The SpongeBob Musical is one of the few Broadway musicals to feature an original score by multiple artists, including Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, and Sara Bareilles. Following the adventures of the title character and his friends in their underwater oasis, Bikini Bottom, the touring production (landing at the Dolby Theatre later this month) features several LA locals, including Tristan McIntyre as Plankton, Rico Velazquez as Sardine, Natalie Chapman as Mrs. Puff, Stefan Miller as Electric Skate, and Helen Regula as the Mayor.

3. Romantics Anonymous

Wallis Annenberg Center

March 17-29

Romantics Anonymous makes its US premiere at the Wallis Annenberg Center. Based on the 2010 French comic movie Les Émotifs Anonymes by Jean-Pierre Améris, the original musical is a confection about two chocolate makers who find love among their tasty delights. Emma Rice, who launched The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk at the Wallis Annenberg in 2018, adapts and directs the production, joining talented songwriting duo Michael Kooman and Christopher Dimond, who pen the romantic score.

4. Man of God

Geffen Playhouse

Running through April 12

A thriller about toxicity between the sexes, Man of God depicts four young women who discover their pastor has installed a hidden camera in their hotel bathroom. The new play by Anna Moench originated at the East West Players in downtown Los Angeles in 2019, and now comes to the Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater at the Geffen Playhouse for a run through April 12. This explosive show couldn't be more timely.

5. Twisted Broadway 3

Feinstein's at Vitello's

March 10

Broadway will flip upside down at the third annual Theatre LA Cares benefit, Twisted Broadway 3, to be held at Feinstein's at Vitello's on March 10. Hosted by local celebrity Jason Graae (Forbidden Hollywood), the evening will feature a program similar to the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS annual concert Broadway Backwards, where famous showtunes are performed in brand-new ways. This year's event will support the Red Cross Australia Animal Rescue, so you can enjoy your entertainment with a dose of philanthropy.

6. Hot Tragic Dead Thing

The Blank's 2nd Stage Theatre

Running through April 4

The Blank's 2nd Stage Theatre presents Hot Tragic Dead Thing, following its debut last November during the theater's Living Room Series. Written by Ashley Rose Wellman and directed by Blank associate artistic director Christopher James Raymond, Hot Tragic Dead Thing explores the biggest tragedies our children face today, including gun violence and adolescent aggression. The production will also feature a performance by Marguerite Moreau, who audiences may remember nostalgically as the female lead in the cult comedy Wet Hot American Summer.

7. Home

The Broad Stage

Running through March 8

Home, a visual spectacle that portrays the evolution of a house, builds its charms into the Broad Stage in Santa Monica for a limited run. From the mind of Geoff Sobelle, this quirky event each night takes a blank stage and erects a house in which its characters can thrive. The conceit accentuates the differences between a house, which is merely a structure, and a home, which is the heart of a family.