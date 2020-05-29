West End's Lauren Samuels and Danny Becker to Star in Last Five Years Filmed in Isolation

West End actors Lauren Samuels (Bend It Like Beckham) and Danny Becker (The Prince of Egypt) will star in a new production of Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years that will be filmed in isolation and shown internationally online June 25, 26, and 27 at 2:30pm ET.

Becker will play Jamie, with Samuels both directing and playing Cathy. She previously played the role at the Tabard Theatre in Chiswick. Josh Winstone will serve as musical director, and Lambert Jackson will produce.

The Last Five Years charts the five-year relationship of Jamie, an aspiring writer and Cathy, an aspiring actor. His version of the story is told in chronological order, while hers is told in reverse.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 5. Click here for more information.