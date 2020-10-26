Olivier Awards 2020 Winners: Dear Evan Hansen, Sharon D. Clarke, Andrew Scott, Emilia and More

This year's Olivier Awards winners have been revealed.

In the play acting categories, Sharon D. Clarke and Andrew Scott picked up the top prizes for their performances in Death of a Salesman and Present Laughter, respectively. In the musical categories, Miriam-Teak Lee won for her titular turn in the new jukebox show & Juliet, while Sam Tutty won an Olivier for playing Evan Hansen in Broadway import Dear Evan Hansen. Lee was one of three performers who won awards for & Juliet, with her co-stars David Bedella and Cassidy Janson also picking up prizes for best supporting turns in the show.

Tutty's win was one of three big nods for Hansen, which also won the Best New Musical award as well as Best Original Score or New Orchestrations (for Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, together with orchestrator Alex Lacamoire). The Best New Play award went to Tom Stoppard for his epic piece Leopoldstadt, which had its run cut short by the pandemic, with performer Adrian Scarborough winning the award for Best Supporting Actor.

Choreographer Matthew Bourne won Best Choreography alongside Stephen Mear for Mary Poppins. It is Bourne's ninth Olivier Award; he has now officially won more Oliviers than anyone else.

See the full list of winners below:

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical

David Bedella, & Juliet, Shaftesbury Theatre

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical

Cassidy Janson, & Juliet, Shaftesbury Theatre

Original Original Score or New Orchestration

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, orchestration by Alex Lacamoire, Dear Evan Hansen, Noël Coward Theatre

Best New Dance Production

Ingoma by Mthuthuzeli November for Ballet Black at Royal Opera House - Linbury Theatre



Outstanding Achievement in Dance

Sara Baras for her choreography and performance in Ballet Flamenco – Sombras at Sadler's Wells

Best Entertainment or Comedy Play

Emilia, Vaudeville Theatre

Best Theatre Choreographer

Matthew Bourne and Stephen Mear for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre

Best Musical Revival

Fiddler on the Roof, Playhouse Theatre

Best Actor in a Musical

Sam Tutty, Dear Evan Hansen, Noël Coward Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical

Miriam-Teak Lee, & Juliet, Shaftesbury Theatre

Best Play Revival

Cyrano de Bergerac, Playhouse Theatre

Best Family Show

The Worst Witch at Vaudeville Theatre

Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre

Baby Reindeer, Bush Theatre

Best Lighting Design

Paule Constable, The Ocean at the End of the Lane, National Theatre – Dorfman

Best Sound Design

Emma Laxton, Emilia, Vaudeville Theatre'''

Best Costume Design

Joanna Scotcher, Emilia, Vaudeville Theatre

Best Set Design

Bob Crowley, Mary Poppins, Prince Edward Theatre

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Play

Adrian Scarborough, Leopoldstadt, Wyndham's Theatre

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Play

Indira Varma, Present Laughter, The Old Vic

Best New Opera Production

Billy Budd, Royal Opera House

Outstanding Achievement in Opera

The Children's Ensemble for their performance in Noye's Fludde at Theatre Royal Stratford East

Best Actor in a Play

Andrew Scott, Present Laughter, The Old Vic

Best Actress in a Play

Sharon D. Clarke, Death of a Salesman, Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre

Best Director

Miranda Cromwell and Marianne Elliott, Death of a Salesman, Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre

Best New Play

Leopoldstadt, Wyndham's Theatre

Best New Musical

Dear Evan Hansen, Noël Coward Theatre