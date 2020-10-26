Olivier Awards 2020 Winners: Dear Evan Hansen, Sharon D. Clarke, Andrew Scott, Emilia and More
The full list of 2020 Olivier Awards winners has been revealed.
In the play acting categories, Sharon D. Clarke and Andrew Scott picked up the top prizes for their performances in Death of a Salesman and Present Laughter, respectively. In the musical categories, Miriam-Teak Lee won for her titular turn in the new jukebox show & Juliet, while Sam Tutty won an Olivier for playing Evan Hansen in Broadway import Dear Evan Hansen. Lee was one of three performers who won awards for & Juliet, with her co-stars David Bedella and Cassidy Janson also picking up prizes for best supporting turns in the show.
Tutty's win was one of three big nods for Hansen, which also won the Best New Musical award as well as Best Original Score or New Orchestrations (for Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, together with orchestrator Alex Lacamoire). The Best New Play award went to Tom Stoppard for his epic piece Leopoldstadt, which had its run cut short by the pandemic, with performer Adrian Scarborough winning the award for Best Supporting Actor.
Choreographer Matthew Bourne won Best Choreography alongside Stephen Mear for Mary Poppins. It is Bourne's ninth Olivier Award; he has now officially won more Oliviers than anyone else.
See the full list of winners below:
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
David Bedella, & Juliet, Shaftesbury Theatre
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Cassidy Janson, & Juliet, Shaftesbury Theatre
Original Original Score or New Orchestration
Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, orchestration by Alex Lacamoire, Dear Evan Hansen, Noël Coward Theatre
Best New Dance Production
Ingoma by Mthuthuzeli November for Ballet Black at Royal Opera House - Linbury Theatre
Outstanding Achievement in Dance
Sara Baras for her choreography and performance in Ballet Flamenco – Sombras at Sadler's Wells
Best Entertainment or Comedy Play
Emilia, Vaudeville Theatre
Best Theatre Choreographer
Matthew Bourne and Stephen Mear for Mary Poppins at Prince Edward Theatre
Best Musical Revival
Fiddler on the Roof, Playhouse Theatre
Best Actor in a Musical
Sam Tutty, Dear Evan Hansen, Noël Coward Theatre
Best Actress in a Musical
Miriam-Teak Lee, & Juliet, Shaftesbury Theatre
Best Play Revival
Cyrano de Bergerac, Playhouse Theatre
Best Family Show
The Worst Witch at Vaudeville Theatre
Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre
Baby Reindeer, Bush Theatre
Best Lighting Design
Paule Constable, The Ocean at the End of the Lane, National Theatre – Dorfman
Best Sound Design
Emma Laxton, Emilia, Vaudeville Theatre'''
Best Costume Design
Joanna Scotcher, Emilia, Vaudeville Theatre
Best Set Design
Bob Crowley, Mary Poppins, Prince Edward Theatre
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Play
Adrian Scarborough, Leopoldstadt, Wyndham's Theatre
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Play
Indira Varma, Present Laughter, The Old Vic
Best New Opera Production
Billy Budd, Royal Opera House
Outstanding Achievement in Opera
The Children's Ensemble for their performance in Noye's Fludde at Theatre Royal Stratford East
Best Actor in a Play
Andrew Scott, Present Laughter, The Old Vic
Best Actress in a Play
Sharon D. Clarke, Death of a Salesman, Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre
Best Director
Miranda Cromwell and Marianne Elliott, Death of a Salesman, Young Vic and Piccadilly Theatre
Best New Play
Leopoldstadt, Wyndham's Theatre
Best New Musical
Dear Evan Hansen, Noël Coward Theatre