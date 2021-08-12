Everybody's Talking About Jamie Movie Soundtrack to Drop Next Month

A week before the debut of the anticipated film adaptation of Everybody's Talking About Jamie on September 17, fans of the show will be able to stream the soundtrack, which drops on September 10. A preview of the song "While You're Still Young," which was written exclusively for the film and features Sophie Ellis-Bextor & The Feeling, is already available here.

With music by The Feeling frontman Dan Gillespie Sells and book and lyrics by Tom MacRae, Everybody's Talking About Jamie is based on the story of Jamie Campbell, as featured in the documentary Drag Queen at Sixteen. The documentary was adapted for the stage back in 2017, and follows Jamie, an aspiring drag queen navigating a turbulent upbringing in Sheffield. The show won a WhatsOnStage Award and remains well-loved on London's West End.

The soundtrack features stand out songs from the stage show including "And You Don't Even Know It," "The Wall In My Head," and "Everybody's Talking About Jamie" as well as an exclusive new song "This Was Me," performed by Holly Johnson, lead singer of Frankie Goes to Hollywood. It also boasts further tracks from Chaka Khan, Richard E. Grant, The Feeling, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Becky Hill, and more.

The movie stars newcomer Max Harword as Jamie, alongside Lauren Patel as Pritti, Richard E. Grant as Hugo/Loco Chanelle, Sarah Lancashire as Margaret, Shobna Gulati as Ray, Sharon Horgan as Miss Hedge, Ralph Ineson as Jamie's dad, Samuel Bottomley as Dean Paxton, Ramzan Miah as Zayn, and the original Jamie from the stage show, John McCrea, as Young Loco Chanelle.

Click here to stream Everybody's Talking About Jamie, available on September 17.