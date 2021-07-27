Wicked Tour Will Star Talia Suskauer and Allison Bailey as Elphaba and Glinda

Talia Suskauer and Allison Bailey will return to the national tour of Wicked, which will relaunch August 3-September 5 at the Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas.

Suskauer and Bailey will once again play Elphaba and Glinda, alongside Sharon Sachs as Madame Morrible, Cleavant Derricks as the Wizard, Clifton Davis as Doctor Dillamond, Amanda Fallon Smith as Nessarose, Curt Hansen as Fiyero, and DJ Plunkett as Boq.

The ensemble includes Natalia Vivino, Travante S. Baker, Anthony Lee Bryant, Nick Burrage, Jordan Casanova, Matt Densky, Marie Eife, Ryan Patrick Farrell, Sara Gonzales, Alison Jantzie, Kelly Lafarga, Marina Lazzaretto, Jordan Litz, Megan Loomis, Micaela Martinez, Alida Michal, Hayden Milanes, Dashi Mitchell, Jennafer Newberry, Alicia Newcom, David Scott Purdy, Jackie Raye, Rebecca Gans Reavis, Andy Richardson, Anthony Sagaria, Jenna Nicole Schoen, Wayne Schroder, Ben Susak, and Justin Wirick.

